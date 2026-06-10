Blackline Safety Corp. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Blackline Safety Corp. (BLKLF) released Loss for second quarter of -C$3.126 million

The company's bottom line totaled -C$3.126 million, or -C$0.04 per share. This compares with -C$3.704 million, or -C$0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.2% to C$44.293 million from C$35.940 million last year.

Blackline Safety Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$3.126 Mln. vs. -C$3.704 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.04 vs. -C$0.04 last year. -Revenue: C$44.293 Mln vs. C$35.940 Mln last year.

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