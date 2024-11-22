News & Insights

Stocks
BL

BlackLine price target raised to $86 from $81 at JMP Securities

November 22, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on BlackLine (BL) to $86 from $81 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after attending the company’s annual Beyond the Black user conference. While many of its initiatives will take time to have a visible impact on the model, the firm continues to like BlackLine as an excellent opportunity for capital appreciation, as BlackLine offers a powerful suite of invoice-to-cash and record-to-report solutions that are now even easier for customers to access with Studio360, and it addresses a a large market opportunity estimated at $45B, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.