BlackGold Natural Resources Updates on Judicial Management

BlackGold Natural Resources Ltd., under judicial management, is actively working on a Whitewash Waiver Letter with its solicitors, following resolutions passed at the recent creditors’ meeting. The company is also considering extending its judicial management period to navigate ongoing developments. Despite these activities, there have been no significant changes to its financial position.

