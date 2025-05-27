BlackBerry's Radar Harnessed by DCLI Across 100,000 Chassis

BlackBerry Limited’s BB Radar technology has been implemented by Direct ChassisLink, Inc. (“DCLI”), the top provider of container chassis in the U.S. intermodal space, across its fleet of 100,000 DCL53 domestic 53-foot chassis. By embracing Radar across its entire 53-foot fleet, DCLI aims to transform intermodal logistics with a vision to enhance reliability, visibility and operational efficiency at scale.



BB and DCLI share a long-standing collaboration. For over five years, DCLI has tested and utilized BlackBerry Radar on a subset of its chassis fleet. Having witnessed the reliability, operational intelligence and actionable insights the solution offers, DCLI is now expanding its use exponentially, solidifying BlackBerry Radar’s position as a top-tier technology partner.

What Does BB’s Radar Offer?

BlackBerry Radar is an easy-to-install, device-agnostic, intelligent asset monitoring solution designed for trailers, containers, railcars and chassis. It delivers near real-time visibility into asset location, cargo load status, motion and mileage, environmental conditions such as temperature, humidity, door open/close status, handbrake engagement and impact detection.



All of this data is presented through an intuitive dashboard that consolidates asset tracking into a single pane of glass. Built on a secure cloud platform, the solution also ensures that user data remains private and protected, aligning with enterprise-grade compliance standards.



At the core of this initiative is BlackBerry Radar’s advanced asset monitoring system. Radar delivers a continuous stream of near real-time location data, ensuring precise asset tracking and minimizing guesswork across the supply chain. With visibility into utilization rates and chassis availability, DCLI can make smarter decisions about where to position equipment, improving turnaround times.



Proactive maintenance is essential for reducing breakdowns. Radar helps DCLI anticipate service needs, prepare for FMCSA inspections and respond faster to road service events. Also, integrated sensor data simplifies billing, reduces disputes and enhances overall fleet performance by helping DCLI understand actual usage patterns and chassis dwell times.

BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus

BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote

This deployment comes at a critical moment for the freight industry. From ongoing driver shortages and rising fuel costs to supply chain disruptions and growing customer expectations, transportation companies are under pressing need to deliver more, faster and smarter.



However, management remains wary of potential supply chain disruptions and changing demand in the automotive sector. The automotive industry is highly cyclical, which has been affected by broader economic conditions, including supply-chain disruptions and fluctuating consumer demand. Significant delays in the ramp-up of automaker software development programs will remain an overhang on the IoT revenues in the near term.



Due to recent tariff changes, especially on automotive goods, BlackBerry is currently unsure how this will affect its business. While it does not expect a direct impact on products and services, there may be indirect effects on its customers, such as supply chain disruptions and changes in demand. Given the current uncertainty, BlackBerry is maintaining the upper end of the revenue guidance ($250-$270 million) shared at Investor Day in October but widening the lower end.

BB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

BB currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 31.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s growth of 28.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. JNPR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1, while IDCC & UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Juniper also introduced new features within the AI-driven enterprise portfolio that enable customers to simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while bringing greater insight to network operators. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%.



Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains well-suited to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.

