BlackBerry Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for BlackBerry (BB):

Earnings: -$11 million in Q1 vs. -$181 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, BlackBerry reported adjusted earnings of $35 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $373 million in Q1 vs. $168 million in the same period last year.

