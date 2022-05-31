BlackBerry (BB), Google Collaborate for Chrome OS Security

BlackBerry BB partnered with Alphabet’s GOOGL Google to introduce Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management (UEM).

The new solution will extend enhanced security to a wide variety of devices powered by Google’s Chrome OS and browsers. These devices are witnessing increased adoption by enterprise clients amid the continuation of remote work and hybrid work innovation.

Consequently, companies all over the world are trying to centralize all administration and security of the cloud-centric endpoints such as Chromebooks, smartphones, and tablets. BlackBerry's UEM enables IT managers to perform various tasks such as remote wipe, password enforcement, auto-updates, and connection settings for Chrome OS-powered devices and the Chrome browser.

The UEM solution, along with Google, will keep employees connected and secure so that they can work from virtually any device, anywhere. This also enables users to work on their preferred technology, without compromising enterprise security.

Customer trials for Chrome OS Management with BlackBerry UEM are now underway, and it will be available globally in July 2022. The integration is also expected to boost BlackBerry UEM's Serviceable Available Market or “SAM.”

BlackBerry UEM provides the Internet of Things with complete endpoint management as well as an integrated view of devices, and apps across multiple platforms like iOS and Chrome OS. BlackBerry UEM is reportedly the only unified endpoint management system to be included on the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List.

In addition, Google's Chrome Enterprise Recommended program features the BlackBerry UEM integration. The program is designed to assist businesses in selecting vetted partner solutions, enabling them to aid the scattered workforce to execute work across a range of devices irrespective of location.

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, programs, mobile apps and the Internet of Things.

Shares of BlackBerry have lost 34.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 1.6%.

