BlackBerry AtHoc listed as ‘In Process’ for FedRAMP High Authorization

BlackBerry (BB) announced that BlackBerry AtHoc is listed as “In Process” to achieve Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High Authorization status from the Joint Authorization Board. Once approved, BlackBerry AtHoc will be the first critical event management solution to be authorized for FedRAMP High. BlackBerry AtHoc is an interoperable CEM system that is trusted by organizations and used by over 75% of U.S. federal government agencies for crisis communications and incident response. Users can quickly activate incident response plans for critical events, capture real-time information, immediately account for all users and rapidly deploy secure communication to specified groups. For any company or government agency looking at CEM solutions, BlackBerry AtHoc meets the most rigorous security and compliance standards.

