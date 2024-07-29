News & Insights

BlackBerry Appoints Foote As CFO

(RTTNews) - BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) announced on Monday that Tim Foote has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Foote will take over from Steve Rai, who has chosen to explore other career opportunities. Rai will continue to assist BlackBerry in a consulting capacity until September to ensure a smooth transition.

Joining BlackBerry in 2015 after the acquisition of Good Technology, Foote brings more than 20 years of experience in high-level finance positions. During his time at BlackBerry, he has managed the company's international finance operations, served as Vice President of Investor Relations, and most recently held the position of CFO for the Cybersecurity division.

