Blackbaud's CFO Sells Shares

Key Points

The company's CFO sold 6,205 shares valued at ~$194,00.

The sale represented 9% of Anderson's direct holdings, reducing his direct position from 69,074 to 62,869 shares.

All shares sold and remaining are held directly; no indirect or derivative holdings are reported for this transaction.

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Executive VP and CFO Sells BLKB 6,205 Shares for $194,000

This cloud software provider for mission-driven organizations reported a sale by its CFO amid a challenging year for its stock.

Chad Anderson, Executive VP and CFO of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB), reported the sale of 6,205 shares of common shares in an open-market transaction on June 1, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,205 Transaction value $194,279 Post-transaction shares (direct) 62,869 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($31.31); post-transaction value based on June 1 market close ($32.74).

Key questions

What proportion of Chad Anderson's direct Blackbaud holdings did this sale represent?

This disposition accounted for 8% of Anderson's direct Common Stock holdings at the time, reducing his position from 69,074 to 62,869 shares.

This disposition accounted for 8% of Anderson's direct Common Stock holdings at the time, reducing his position from 69,074 to 62,869 shares. Is there evidence of indirect or derivative participation in this transaction?

No indirect or derivative holdings were reported in this filing; both the shares sold and those retained are held directly by Anderson, with no involvement of trusts, LLCs, or options.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.1 billion Net income (TTM) $141.3 million Dividend yield N/A

Company snapshot

Blackbaud is a provider of cloud software solutions tailored to the social gooda sector. The company’s strategy centers on delivering integrated SaaS platforms that enable nonprofit and mission-driven organizations to manage fundraising, engagement, and financial operations efficiently.

Offers a suite of cloud-based software solutions, including fundraising, relationship management, marketing, engagement, financial management, grant management, and payment services for mission-driven organizations.

Generates revenue primarily through subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings and related value-added services, leveraging a direct sales force.

Serves higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, and corporate social responsibility programs globally.

What this transaction means for investors

The Blackbaud executive conducted his recent sale under a 10b5-1 trading plan. That means these transactions, including the timing, were set under prearranged terms. Designed to prevent insiders from taking advantage of material information ahead of time, by definition, investors can’t glean information from this type of sale.

Turning to the stock’s performance, Blackbaud’s returns have been disappointing, to say the least. Looking at the last year, the shares have lost 55.6%. That’s badly trailed major equity indexes. During this period, the S&P 500 index returned 24.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had a 32.5% total return.

Blackbaud’s board of directors eliminated the dividend in early 2020. While that was understandable given the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn’t reinstated the payout, as many companies have done.

The company’s first-quarter revenue grew 4.2% year over year. Management expects its full-year top line to increase 4% to 4.5%.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Blackbaud. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.