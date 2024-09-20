Blackbaud Unveils Donation Forms for CRM and Altru: Stock to Gain?

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB recently introduced Blackbaud Donation Forms for U.S. customers using Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Altru platforms. With the availability of both Optimized Donation Forms and Standard Donation Forms, Blackbaud aims to help organizations raise more funds, streamline administrative tasks and improve the donor experience.



By integrating seamlessly with the CRM, Altru, Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud Merchant Services, the forms offer a secure, streamlined donation process for both donors and organizations. The donation forms allow nonprofits to achieve their goals effectively and are already receiving positive feedback from Raiser's Edge NXT customers. Management highlighted that customers like Seed Savers Exchange have reported a 10% rise in their conversion rate and a notable 61% growth in their average donation amount than the previous year using Optimized Donation Forms.



This integration not only saves time but also reduces administrative burdens by automatically saving transaction data in enhanced revenue batches for review in Blackbaud CRM or directly adding gifts to the database in Altru.

Key Features of BLKB Donation Forms

Blackbaud's Optimized Donation Forms are specifically designed to enhance the donor experience, resulting in higher conversion rates and increased donations. These are mobile-first and directly integrated into a nonprofit's website, ensuring a consistent visual flow without the need for an additional webpage. In addition, the forms minimize decision-making for organizations and donors, leading to higher click-to-donation conversions. Organizations can customize the forms with their logo, images and mission statement, ensuring consistent branding and a visually engaging experience for donors. Intelligent data analysis allows the forms to adjust and suggest higher-than-average donation amounts based on individual donor profiles.



Blackbaud's Standard Donation Forms offer more flexibility and customization. These forms are ideal for targeted campaigns that require more detailed data collection or specific branding needs. Organizations can personalize the form’s colors, text and ask ladders, making it easier to tailor the experience for specific campaigns. It enhances donor retention rates with a Recurring Gift Upsell option that encourages one-time donors to convert into recurring monthly donors. Additionally, with the AI-powered Intelligent Ask feature, these forms personalize the donation based on each donor’s history, presenting the right gift amount to maximize contributions.



Nonprofits can also benefit from Blackbaud’s flexible fee coverage options, such as Complete Cover and Donor Cover, which allow organizations to choose how they handle transaction processing fees.

Will This Innovative Launch Boost BLKB’s Shares?

With the introduction of Blackbaud Donation Forms, BLKB is solidifying its position in the nonprofit technology market and driving top-line growth. Whether driving quick conversions with Optimized Donation Forms or engaging in complex campaigns with Standard Donation Forms, Blackbaud’s offerings address the needs of today’s social impact organizations. By bringing these solutions to a broader customer base, Blackbaud redefines the future of fundraising. This is likely to generate incremental revenues for the company. The top-line expansion is further expected to boost its shares.

BLKB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

BLKB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 18.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 34.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Harmonic Inc. HLIT, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. HLIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas UI and ANET carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Harmonic enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. HLIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%.



Ubiquiti company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Arista Networks supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets like cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, ANET delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.