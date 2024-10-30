Blackbaud Inc Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $20.542 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $9.017 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Blackbaud Inc reported adjusted earnings of $51.132 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $286.727 million from $277.626 million last year.

Blackbaud Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $20.542 Mln. vs. $9.017 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $286.727 Mln vs. $277.626 Mln last year.

