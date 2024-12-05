Black Rock Mining Updates Director’s Securities Portfolio

Black Rock Mining Limited (AU:BKT) has released an update.

Black Rock Mining Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as John de Vries saw an increase in his direct performance rights by 5,483,750, resulting from the company’s Employee Securities Incentive Plan. This adjustment, effective from December 5, 2024, reflects the strategic moves approved by shareholders to align interests and incentivize leadership. The changes showcase the company’s commitment to leveraging human capital for its growth trajectory.

