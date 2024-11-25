Black Mammoth Metals Reveals Promising Idaho Findings

Black Mammoth Metals (TSE:BMM) has released an update.

Black Mammoth Metals has announced promising silver, lead, and gold values from their Leadore property in Idaho, with samples showing up to 2160 g/t silver and over 20% lead. The company plans further evaluation for a larger target, having recently expanded their claims in the area. These findings confirm historical data, highlighting potential for significant mineralization.

