Black Mammoth Metals Reveals Promising Idaho Findings

November 25, 2024 — 02:09 pm EST

Black Mammoth Metals (TSE:BMM) has released an update.

Black Mammoth Metals has announced promising silver, lead, and gold values from their Leadore property in Idaho, with samples showing up to 2160 g/t silver and over 20% lead. The company plans further evaluation for a larger target, having recently expanded their claims in the area. These findings confirm historical data, highlighting potential for significant mineralization.

