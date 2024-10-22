News & Insights

Black Gold Expands Indiana Oil Ventures

October 22, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

BGX – Black Gold Exploration Corp. (TSE:BGX) has released an update.

Black Gold Exploration Corp. has expanded its joint venture with LGX Energy by acquiring an additional 822 acres in Indiana, bringing the total to 911.9 acres. This move strengthens their position in a promising oil-producing region, with LGX utilizing advanced seismic technology to boost production. The acquisition is strategically timed to meet the rising demand for stable energy sources amid global instability.

