Black Dragon Gold Expands Market Reach with New Securities

November 14, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. has announced the successful quotation of 3,083,333 CHESS Depositary Interests on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move marks an important step for the company in enhancing its market presence and investor accessibility. The securities were officially issued on November 14, 2024.

