Black Dragon Gold Expands Market Reach with New Securities

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. has announced the successful quotation of 3,083,333 CHESS Depositary Interests on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move marks an important step for the company in enhancing its market presence and investor accessibility. The securities were officially issued on November 14, 2024.

For further insights into AU:BDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.