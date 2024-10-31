News & Insights

Black Dragon Gold Advances Salave Project Amidst Funding Boost

October 31, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. reported positive developments for its Salave Gold Project in northern Spain, as local councils consider crucial land-use changes to facilitate mining. The company successfully raised funds through a private placement and addressed a temporary trading suspension on the ASX. With a stable cash position, Black Dragon continues its efforts to secure necessary approvals for its mining operations.

