Black Dragon Gold Advances Salave Project Amidst Funding Boost

Black Dragon Gold Corp. reported positive developments for its Salave Gold Project in northern Spain, as local councils consider crucial land-use changes to facilitate mining. The company successfully raised funds through a private placement and addressed a temporary trading suspension on the ASX. With a stable cash position, Black Dragon continues its efforts to secure necessary approvals for its mining operations.

