Black Cat Syndicate Plans Major Securities Issue

October 28, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 154,478,846 ordinary fully paid securities, set to be issued on November 4, 2024. This move is aimed at enhancing the company’s capital structure and attracting more investors. The securities will be quoted on the Australian Stock Exchange, providing an opportunity for stock market enthusiasts to consider investing in Black Cat Syndicate Ltd.

