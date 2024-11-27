News & Insights

Black Cat Syndicate AGM Sees Key Resolutions Passed

November 27, 2024 — 03:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Limited has successfully passed several key resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of directors Paul Chapman, Davide Bosio, and Richard Laufmann. The meeting also confirmed the appointment of an auditor and ratified prior issues of shares. Notably, a resolution concerning ASX Listing Rule 7.1A was withdrawn due to the company’s market capitalization exceeding the eligibility threshold.

