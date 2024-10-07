Black Cat Pours First Gold Doré at Kal East Project

Australian gold company the Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8) announced its first gold doré from the Myhree ore at its 100 percent-owned Kal East gold project on Friday, October 4. The first gold pour came ahead of schedule.

This came as part of an update on activities through September 30 with regards to the turn-key funding, development and processing package at the Myhree and Boundary open pits.

Pre-strip and ore production at the Myhree pit began on July 26. The pit, which has been mined to 20 metres below surface, returned 78,000 tonnes of ore during the quarter. Waste removal is now being prioritised to achieve a common reduced level.

“Excellent progress is being made on all fronts as we continue the prestrip and the gold production build,” said Gareth Solly, managing director of Black Cat. "The first Ore parcel has been hauled and processed at Paddington.”

The company added that ore mining and a 24-hour free-dig operation are now underway.

Located east of the world-class mining centre of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia, the Kal East gold project currently holds a JORC 2012 mineral resource of 18.8 million tonnes at 2.1 grams per tonne gold for 1,294,000 ounces. The Myrhee deposit was discovered by Black Cat in 2018, just after its listing on the ASX.

“We plan to construct a central processing facility strategically located near the Majestic Mining Centre, approximately 50 kilometers east of the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder and within short haulage distance of the bulk of our resources,” Black Cat wrote on its website, adding that the facility will be a traditional carbon-in-leach gold plant suitable for free milling resources and third-party ores within the area.

Further updates from the project will be shared monthly until the end of 2024 and will be updated quarterly thereafter.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.