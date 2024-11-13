Black Canyon Reveals Promising Manganese Drilling Results

Black Canyon Limited (AU:BCA) has released an update.

Black Canyon Limited has announced promising results from its maiden drilling program at the W2 Prospect within the Wandanya Project, revealing high-grade manganese mineralization. The drilling has shown remarkable success, with 25 out of 35 holes intersecting mineralization over 20% manganese. These findings highlight significant potential for future exploration and development in this promising area.

For further insights into AU:BCA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.