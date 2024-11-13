News & Insights

Black Canyon Reveals Promising Manganese Drilling Results

November 13, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Black Canyon Limited (AU:BCA) has released an update.

Black Canyon Limited has announced promising results from its maiden drilling program at the W2 Prospect within the Wandanya Project, revealing high-grade manganese mineralization. The drilling has shown remarkable success, with 25 out of 35 holes intersecting mineralization over 20% manganese. These findings highlight significant potential for future exploration and development in this promising area.

