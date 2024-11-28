News & Insights

Black Canyon Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support

November 28, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

Black Canyon Limited (AU:BCA) has released an update.

Black Canyon Limited announced that all resolutions from its recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by shareholders. The voting results showed overwhelming support, with most resolutions receiving over 98% approval. This outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

