BKV Corp. initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Lloyd Byrne initiated coverage of BKV Corp. (BKV) with a Buy rating and $28 price target BKV has 15 years of quality inventory and a leading position in the Barnett with supportive reinvestment rates on low declines and breakeven costs, positioning the company to capitalize on expected growth in natural gas demand, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s exposure to Power is a “differentiated factor with an early innings” business and pipeline of actionable projects.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.