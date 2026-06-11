BKT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/15/26, BlackRock Income Trust (Symbol: BKT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0882, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of BKT's recent stock price of $10.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of BlackRock Income Trust to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when BKT shares open for trading on 6/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BKT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.21 per share, with $11.7334 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.47.

BlackRock Income Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, BlackRock Income Trust shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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Further BKT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.