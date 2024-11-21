BJ’s Wholesale sees Q4 adjusted EPS 78c-88c, consensus 97c

“As we look ahead, we remain confident in our ability to drive long-term growth and shareholder value led by our continued focus on our strategic priorities,” said Laura Felice, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, BJ‘s Wholesale (BJ) Club. “We expect fourth quarter fiscal 2024 comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to increase 2.5% to 3.0% year-over-year, bringing the full year fiscal 2024 growth to between 2.3% and 2.4%. We continue to expect fiscal 2024 merchandise gross margins to remain approximately flat year-over-year. Finally, we expect fourth quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS to range from $0.78 to $0.88, bringing the full year fiscal 2024 range to $3.90 to $4.00.” On August 22, the company previously guided to fiscal 2024 comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, at the high end of a 1% to 2% year-over-year growth range; fiscal 2024 merchandise gross margins to be approximately flat year-over-year; and fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS potentially toward the low end of a $3.75 to $4.00 range.

