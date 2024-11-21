BJ’s Wholesale reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.18, consensus 93c

Reports Q3 revenue $5.1B, consensus $5.11B. Comparable club sales increased by 1.5% year-over-year. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 3.8% year-over-year, led by strong traffic. “Our third quarter results demonstrate the combination of great value and strong execution. We delivered robust membership growth and hit a milestone of 7.5 million members. Our value proposition continues to resonate in new and existing markets,” said Bob Eddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BJ‘s Wholesale (BJ) Club. “I want to thank our team members for their commitment to our purpose of ‘taking care of the families who depend on us’. We are excited about our future.”

