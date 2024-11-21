BJ’s Wholesale Q4 guidance may limit stock upside, says Citi

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez notes BJ‘s Wholesale (BJ) reported EPS of $1.18, which includes an 11c legal settlement benefit that the firm does not believe was anticipated in guidance, versus consensus at 93c and the firm’s 95c forecast. BJ’s also announced they are increasing their membership fee as of January 1, notes the analyst, who expects shares to trade higher, but thinks that Q4 guidance below consensus “may ultimately limit stock upside.” Citi has a Neutral rating and $79 price target on BJ’s shares.

