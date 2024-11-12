BJ’s Wholesale COO Jeff Desroches resigns, Scott Schmadeke succeeds

BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) announced that Scott Schmadeke, senior VP, field and fresh operations, has been named executive VP, COO, effective immediately. Schmadeke will have responsibility for all BJ’s clubs, distribution centers, logistics and asset protection and safety. He will report to Bob Eddy, chairman and CEO, and will serve on the company’s executive leadership team. Krystyna Kostka, currently senior VP, operations, has been named chief supply chain officer. She will lead the company’s distribution and logistics networks, planning and allocation and robotics and automation. Kostka will report to Schmadeke. Schmadeke and Kostka will fill the role previously held by Jeff Desroches, executive VP, COO, who has resigned from his position.

