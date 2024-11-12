BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings ( (BJ) ) has shared an announcement.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has appointed Scott Schmadeke as Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, and Krystyna Kostka as Chief Supply Chain Officer following the resignation of Jeff Desroches. These leadership changes are set to enhance BJ’s operational efficiency and drive growth, with Schmadeke and Kostka bringing extensive experience in distribution, logistics, and technology integration to their roles.

