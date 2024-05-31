BiVictriX Advances Cancer Therapeutics Pipeline

BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC (GB:BVX) has released an update.

BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC reports a pivotal year with substantial progress in its lead cancer therapeutic, BVX001, targeting Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and advancing towards clinical studies. The company has also expanded its proprietary Bi-Cygni® discovery platform, strengthened its intellectual property portfolio, and is preparing two antibody drug conjugates for clinic readiness by 2026. Despite consistent R&D investments and a steady cash position, the company closed the year with a £2.5 million loss, matching the previous year’s figures.

