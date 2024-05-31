News & Insights

Stocks

BiVictriX Advances Cancer Therapeutics Pipeline

May 31, 2024 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC (GB:BVX) has released an update.

BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC reports a pivotal year with substantial progress in its lead cancer therapeutic, BVX001, targeting Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and advancing towards clinical studies. The company has also expanded its proprietary Bi-Cygni® discovery platform, strengthened its intellectual property portfolio, and is preparing two antibody drug conjugates for clinic readiness by 2026. Despite consistent R&D investments and a steady cash position, the company closed the year with a £2.5 million loss, matching the previous year’s figures.

For further insights into GB:BVX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.