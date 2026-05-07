Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll (BITC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (Symbol: BITC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.13, changing hands as low as $40.56 per share. Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BITC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BITC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.4716 per share, with $51.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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