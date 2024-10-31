News & Insights

Stocks

Bitterroot Resources Advances Nighthawk Gold Project

October 31, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bitterroot Resources (TSE:BTT) has released an update.

Bitterroot Resources Ltd. has received a drill permit for its Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project located in Nevada’s Walker Lane district. With plans to drill 3,000-4,000 meters, the company aims to explore promising gold and silver targets on 100%-owned claims. This project offers a cost-effective opportunity for shareholders interested in precious metal exploration.

For further insights into TSE:BTT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.