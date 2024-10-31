Bitterroot Resources Advances Nighthawk Gold Project

Bitterroot Resources (TSE:BTT) has released an update.

Bitterroot Resources Ltd. has received a drill permit for its Nighthawk Gold/Silver Project located in Nevada’s Walker Lane district. With plans to drill 3,000-4,000 meters, the company aims to explore promising gold and silver targets on 100%-owned claims. This project offers a cost-effective opportunity for shareholders interested in precious metal exploration.

