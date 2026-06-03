Is Bittensor (TAO) the Next Crypto to Go Mainstream?

Key Points

Bittensor, up 15% year to date, has emerged as the top AI crypto.

Bittensor's approach to decentralized AI has already attracted the attention of top tech leaders.

If new spot Bittensor ETFs launch this year, they could help tip Bittensor into the mainstream.

10 stocks we like better than Bittensor ›

The broader crypto market may be down in 2026, but that doesn't mean all cryptos are in the red this year. Far from it. In fact, many AI cryptos are surging as a result of continued investor excitement for all things AI.

That's why I believe that the next cryptocurrency to go mainstream will come from this group of AI cryptos. The one on my radar right now is Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO). Here's why.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The case for investing in Bittensor

Bittensor, up 15% to start the year, currently has a market cap of $2.8 billion. That's good enough to rank it among the top 35 cryptocurrencies in the world.

But it's also small enough that Bittensor may be flying under the radars of many investors. After all, most crypto investors are primarily focused on cryptocurrencies with market caps of $10 billion or higher.

But there are two big events that could help tip Bittensor into the mainstream. One of these could happen within the next few weeks. Bittensor could soon surpass popular meme coin Shiba Inu, currently valued at $3.2 billion, in market cap.

If that happens, it would likely be enough to move Bittensor into the top 25 cryptocurrencies. And it would help solidify a narrative that AI cryptos, and not meme coins, are the way to create wealth in today's crypto market.

The other big event would be the launch of new spot Bittensor ETFs. These would help make Bittensor much more available to both retail and institutional investors. Once the new ETFs launch, they could result in a flow of new money into Bittensor, helping to push up its price.

The same phenomenon recently occurred with Hyperliquid, which has been the talk of the crypto market for much of this year. New spot Hyperliquid ETFs recently launched, and have already pulled in $70 million from investors.

The best AI crypto you can buy?

For now, I believe Bittensor remains the best AI crypto you can buy. Bittensor is a strong play on the future of decentralized AI, and has already attracted the attention of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Bittensor is also well-diversified, thanks to the use of subnets (i.e., specialized networks) that are optimized for specific areas of artificial intelligence. For example, the subnet that caught the attention of Nvidia was one that focused on the training of new LLMs.

Moreover, Bittensor has a relatively tiny circulating coin supply (11 million coins), which ensures scarcity. The maximum lifetime coin supply for Bittensor is just 21 million, which is identical to the maximum lifetime supply of Bitcoin. Due to this scarcity, any boost in demand should help send Bittensor soaring. It's just simple supply and demand.

Just keep in mind -- there's no such thing as a sure thing when it comes to investing in AI or crypto. But if you're willing to take on substantial risk, Bittensor could be one way to profit from the future upside potential of AI.

Should you buy stock in Bittensor right now?

Before you buy stock in Bittensor, consider this:

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Bittensor, Hyperliquid, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.