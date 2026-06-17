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BTGO

BitGo To Buy Back Up To $50 Mln Of Common Stock

June 17, 2026 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BitGo Holdings, Inc. (BTGO), a digital asset infrastructure company, Wednesday announced that it has been authorized to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock.

This represents around 8 percent of the company's Class A shares outstanding based on current stock prices.

"We believe that repurchasing our shares represents an attractive use of capital at this time while allowing us to continue investing aggressively in our platform and clients," said Ed Reginelli, Chief Financial Officer of BitGo.

In pre-market activity, BTGO shares were trading at $5.65, up 3.29% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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