Bitfarms Shareholders Elect New Directors

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) has released an update.

At Bitfarms’ recent shareholder meeting, shareholders elected four directors, excluding co-founder Emiliano Grodzki, and voted in favor of reappointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors. Additionally, an equity incentive plan was approved. In response to Grodzki’s non-re-election, the company is actively seeking a new board member to enhance the board’s expertise and address independence concerns.

