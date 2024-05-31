News & Insights

Bitfarms Shareholders Elect New Directors

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) has released an update.

At Bitfarms’ recent shareholder meeting, shareholders elected four directors, excluding co-founder Emiliano Grodzki, and voted in favor of reappointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors. Additionally, an equity incentive plan was approved. In response to Grodzki’s non-re-election, the company is actively seeking a new board member to enhance the board’s expertise and address independence concerns.

