(RTTNews) - Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), a Bitcoin mining company, Monday said its Chief Executive Officer and Director, L. Geoffrey Morphy is leaving the company.

It is on the look out for a replacement for Morphy, the company said in a statement.

While commenting on its outlook, Bitfarms said "Company reiterates 2024 YE guidance of 21 EH/s and 21 w/TH"

