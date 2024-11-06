Bitdeer reports 174 self-mined bitcoin in October

“In October, we made meaningful progress on our ASIC technology roadmap,” stated Linghui Kong, Chief Business Officer of Bitdeer (BTDR). “We officially commenced mass production of our SEALMINER A1 and A2 machines. SEALMINER A1 production plan is now expected to produce approximately 3.7 EH/s of units and delivery has already begun with expected phased energization between December and the end of Q1 2025. SEALMINER A2 first production run with secured capacity as of October 2024 is expected to produce approximately 18 EH/s and will be used for both self-mining and selling to external customers. Notably, the SEALMINER A2 will be a significant milestone for Bitdeer as we begin offering these machines to customers starting in 2025. We will continue to provide this hashrate progress as a commitment to maintaining transparency for all stakeholders, including shareholders, suppliers, and especially clients, which will need clear guidance to make rational decisions. In addition, we began initial tape out of our 3rd generation chip with an industry-leading target efficiency of 10 J/TH and anticipate initial sample wafers in Q2 2025. Looking forward, we remain fully committed to executing a successful market entry into the multi-billion dollar ASIC market in 2025. We are already engaged in discussion with a number of potential customers, and early demand is promising, indicating strong interest in our cutting-edge technology and the industry’s desire for technology and supply chain diversification. We are excited to meet this demand and begin driving a differentiated and diversified revenue stream for our shareholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BTDR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.