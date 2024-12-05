News & Insights

Bitdeer reported 150 self-mined bitcoin in November

December 05, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

“2025 is going to be a transformative year for Bitdeer (BTDR),” stated Linghui Kong, Chief Business Officer of Bitdeer. “The launch of our SEALMINER A2 last month has generated tremendous interest. Our initial plan of selling ~30,000 units to external customers has been fully reserved by customers, signaling the industry’s strong demand for cutting-edge technology and a diversified supply chain. Further, at the end of November, we increased our SEALMINER A2 production through Q3 2025 to 35 EH/s, up from 18 EH/s, based on the secured wafer capacity, significantly increasing our ability to ramp our self-mining hashrate and sales inventory.”

