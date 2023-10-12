Bitcoin's First Trade Now Worth $130 Million

Fourteen years ago today, on October 12, 2009, a historic moment unfolded in the world of Bitcoin as Bitcoin saw its first-ever trade for U.S. dollars.

This pivotal event, orchestrated by Martti "Sirius" Malmi, a developer who worked with Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto on some of its earliest software versions, marked the birth of its circular economy.

In this inaugural trade, Malmi exchanged 5,050 Bitcoins for a mere $5.02, valuing each Bitcoin at a fraction of a cent.

Fast forward to the present day, and the price appreciation of Bitcoin has been nothing short of astounding. With Bitcoin's current value exceeding $26,000 per coin, that humble $5 trade from 2009 is now worth an astonishing $130 million.

This exceptional price growth over the years has made early Bitcoin enthusiasts and adopters witnesses to a true financial revolution.

The trade was revealed by Malmi in 2014, when he wrote on Twitter (now X): "Found the first known bitcoin to USD transaction from my email backups. I sold 5,050 BTC for $5.02 on 2009-10-12."

The tweet was resurfaced today by Bitcoin Historian Pete Rizzo.

This remarkable milestone not only highlights the dramatic increase in Bitcoin's value but also serves as a testament to the innovation and resilience of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin's ability to disrupt traditional financial systems and establish itself as a store of value has reshaped the financial landscape. It continues to draw attention from investors, institutions, and individuals seeking financial freedom and security.

As the Bitcoin community celebrates the 14th anniversary of the first U.S. dollar trade, it's an opportunity to reflect on the profound impact this digital currency has had on the world of finance. The legacy of Satoshi Nakamoto, Martti Malmi, and countless others who have contributed to Bitcoin's growth remains a testament to the ongoing evolution of the revolution.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.