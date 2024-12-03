Bitcoin Well’s $2M Offering and Bitcoin Acquisition

Bitcoin Well Inc (TSE:BTCW) has released an update.

Bitcoin Well Inc. has announced a brokered private placement offering of up to $2 million in convertible debenture units, led by Haywood Securities Inc., with $500,000 of insider participation. The company also purchased approximately 7.53 bitcoins for over $1 million CAD. The proceeds from the offering will support working capital, corporate purposes, and strategic bitcoin reserves.

