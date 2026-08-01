Bitcoin vs. XRP: Which Is the Better Long-Term Buy?

Key Points

Bitcoin's 49% decline shouldn’t mask the fact that the network is still operating as intended.

XRP has potential utility in certain areas, but value creation for token holders is a big question mark.

Investors should own the digital asset that faces the least amount of uncertainty.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

At a current market capitalization of more than $1.3 trillion, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the world's dominant digital asset. However, it's been in a bear market. As of July 30, its price is 49% off the October 2025 record.

Launched in 2012, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies on the market. It has been under immense pressure as well. The token's price of $1.09 is down 70% from its June 2025 all-time high.

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Investors with an above-average appetite for risk are looking at these two digital assets in hopes of achieving strong returns. Between Bitcoin and XRP, which is the better long-term buy?

Bitcoin is operating as it should

Despite what the bear market suggests, Bitcoin is operating exactly as intended. It's a monetary network that continues to facilitate the transfer of value, maintain its fixed supply, and remain extremely secure. Understandably, certain investors might view the crypto as being boring.

But Bitcoin can't control how much capital flows to it. Because it's so liquid, it's exposed to constantly shifting market sentiment, which is influenced by an unlimited number of factors. This introduces volatility, a typical trait of an asset that's moving toward greater adoption and acceptance.

Bitcoin's scarcity supports the argument that it's the best way to hedge against the unsustainable expansion of sovereign debt and the potential inflation it can spawn.

XRP has potential for certain use cases

XRP's fast throughput and low fees make it attractive in the world of cross-border transactions, a vast market. Additionally, this digital asset and blockchain can enable real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which turns the ownership of things like stocks and bonds into tradeable cryptos. Agentic commerce, driven by the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), can also be a budding use case.

Even if XRP sees tremendous adoption in cross-border payments, RWA tokenization, and agentic commerce, it's hard to see where the value would accrue. If XRP is used primarily as a transactional mechanism, with counterparties buying and selling the token quickly rather than holding it over a long time horizon, will its price be higher in the future? There's no clear answer.

There is heightened uncertainty

Bitcoin's rise to legitimacy as a global financial asset deserves praise. After all, it didn't even exist two decades ago. However, its adoption as a widely held store of value and eventual use as a prevalent medium of exchange is still subject to considerable doubt.

Quantum computing (QC) is on everyone's mind, prompting concern that computers of the future could crack Bitcoin's cryptography and make the chain vulnerable to hacking. The timeline of advancements is unknown. And Bitcoin has time to bolster its security features. But the risk that it could undermine the network's security shouldn't be ignored, even though QC would affect the traditional financial system as well.

From a store-of-value perspective, there are an unlimited number of choices that pools of capital can flow. Lately, it's been the booming artificial intelligence (AI) sector that has drawn investor excitement.

When it comes to adoption as a medium of exchange, Bitcoin is competing with arguably the most robust network effect in history: the U.S. dollar. Despite it constantly losing purchasing power, the U.S. dollar's worldwide hegemony as a reserve asset and in foreign transactions is not easy to disrupt.

As is the case with any emerging technology, XRP must overcome many hurdles. It has to execute well, introducing new capabilities that support utility and adoption. It also must navigate regulatory challenges, which are still an issue in this industry.

Most importantly, it has to fend off competition, an often-overlooked threat. Cross-border payments, RWA tokenization, and agentic commerce are undoubtedly high-potential opportunities. But consider what XRP is going up against if it wants to be one of the winners in these areas.

As mentioned, the U.S. dollar still reigns supreme. Stablecoins have become the hottest trend in the cryptocurrency market in recent years. There are other digital assets and blockchains known for speed and low costs. And Bitcoin, particularly with the Lightning Network, can go head-to-head with XRP in specific use cases.

In my opinion, Bitcoin has less uncertainty than XRP. Therefore, I view it as a safer cryptocurrency. Of these two choices, it's the better long-term buy.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.