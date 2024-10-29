Bitcoin Versus Gold: Which Should You Invest in?

(2:10) - Breaking Down Bitcoins Recent Performance

(6:30) - What Are Some Alternative Investment Strategies For Bitcoin?

(11:00) - Should You Be Buying Gold As It Continues To Hit New All Time Highs?

(15:20) - What Are The Best Investments For Gold Right Now?

(22:45) - Will Silver Ever Catch Up To Gold?

(27:40) - Episode Roundup: MSTR, MSTU, FNV, NEM, EGO, GDX, SLV, GLD, AGQ, PAAS

Welcome to Episode #422 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

This week, Tracey is joined by Jeremy Mullin, the editor of Zacks Commodity Innovators, to discuss if investors should invest in Bitcoin or gold.

Obviously, investors can buy Bitcoin or gold directly. But what if you want to buy it through a stock or an ETF? Tracey and Jeremy looked at a couple of different investments.

Should you dive in?

How to Invest in Bitcoin and Gold Through Stocks and ETFs

1. MicroStrategy Inc. ( MSTR )

MicroStrategy is a company that is in the business of owning Bitcoin. It doesn’t even have a Zacks Rank anymore as it has no analyst coverage.

But because Bitcoin is up this year, so is MicroStrategy’s stock. Shares of MicroStrategy have jumped 304% year-to-date.

Is MicroStrategy an easy way to own Bitcoin?

2. 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF ( MSTU )

If being long MicroStrategy isn’t enough for you, maybe buying the 2X long ETF is for you? Launched in Sep 2024, the MSTU has already attracted $90 million in assets.

MSTU is up 92% in the last month but a reminder, the 2x long, and short, ETFs are not designed to buy and hold. They’re designed to be traded.

But if that’s what you’re looking for, the MSTU may be the right play for you.

3. SPDR Gold Shares ETF ( GLD )

Forget looking through your jewelry box for those old gold rings and necklaces. Investors can play gold by buying the Gold ETF, the GLD. It has been around two decades and GLD has pulled in $73 billion in assets.

Shares of GLD will trade with the price of gold. It shouldn’t be surprising, with gold hitting new all-time highs, that GLD is too. GLD is up 32.5% year-to-date. Not too shabby.

Is it time to buy gold through GLD?

4. Newmont Corp. ( NEM )

Newmont is a large cap gold mining company. It recently reported earnings. It’s reported disappointed the Street. Shares of Newmont fell 16% on the news.

Year-to-date, Newmont is up just 16.8% versus gold up 32.5%. It did raise its share buyback program to $3 billion from $1 billion. Newmont also pays a dividend yielding 2.1%.

Is Newmont’s buyback enough to appease shareholders?

5. Franco-Nevada Corp. ( FNV )

Franco-Nevada is a Canadian gold-focused royalty and streaming company. In the second quarter, precious metals were 74.2% of revenue with 60.3% in gold. Franco-Nevada also has iron ore and energy in its portfolio.

Year-to-date shares of Franco-Nevada have gained 22.7%. It hasn’t reported earnings yet but will report third quarter results on Nov 6, 2024. Franco-Nevada pays a dividend, yielding 1.1%.

Should a royalty and streaming company like Franco-Nevada be on your gold short list?

What else do you need to know about Bitcoin versus gold?

Tune into this week’s video podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of NEM in her personal portfolio.]

