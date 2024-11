MicroStrategy’s corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy is taking off. Public companies are FOMO’ing into bitcoin. It’s almost as if Trump’s pro-Bitcoin stance is giving companies the green light to stack BTC.

Yesterday alone, seven public companies announced that they have bought or plan to buy bitcoin for their treasury reserves, with one new company committing to purchasing $1 million in BTC today. Crazy, right? It has felt like a minimum of one to two new companies a day are adopting bitcoin as a reserve asset — not to mention all the companies getting bitcoin exposure via the ETFs.

It’s surreal to witness the FOMO from companies adopting a corporate Bitcoin playbook in real time. I mean, Michael Saylor has been preaching this and leading by example for the last four and a half years, and now that we’re almost at $100,000 bitcoin, companies are FOMOing in en masse.

Was it the dramatic increase in bitcoin’s price that catalyzed this surge in more and more companies adopting Bitcoin, the incoming Trump presidency, or are companies finally taking Saylor’s advice seriously after his strategy has proven to be successful? It’s hard to tell — it’s probably a mix of all three.

Beyond the borders of the U.S., other companies are also adopting the MicroStrategy playbook — and reaping the benefits of it. Metaplanet, a publicly-traded Japanese company, went from a zombie company to ranked #29 out of 4,000 listed companies in Japan by trading value since adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy. Unreal.

Metaplanet ranked #29 out of 4,000 listed companies in Japan by trading value, surpassing much larger market peers such as Itochu and NTT

Over the course of the next year I’m expecting this corporate Bitcoin adoption to only increase as the price of bitcoin rises and Trump takes office.

“Welcome to the Bitcoin Standard” — Michael Saylor.