Bitcoin on Track to Hit New All-Time High: 3 Stocks in Focus

The cryptocurrency rally, which had slowed at the end of May, has regained momentum and is on track to reach a new high as investor confidence continues to bolster the market. Bitcoin (BTC), which reached a record high in May, gave up some of the gains but has since bounced back and is trading above the $110,000 mark.

The pullback seen in late May was largely due to profit-taking by the big whales, which have been selling off Bitcoin as tariff tensions continued to worry them. However, positive economic data, such as easing inflation, has raised expectations that the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates soon, which is likely to benefit the crypto market.

In this environment, investing in crypto-related stocks could be a strategic move. Companies like PayPal Holdings PYPL, Visa Inc. V, and CME Group Inc. CME stand out for their strong growth potential heading into 2025. All three have seen upward revisions in earnings estimates over the past three months.

Bitcoin Maintains Strength Above $100K

Bitcoin hit a record high of $111,886.41 on May 22. However, the cryptocurrency gave up some of its gains in the final week of May. The decline can be attributed to profit-taking. However, Bitcoin has still managed to stay above the $100,000 mark for more than 30 days at a stretch.

The rally regained momentum over the weekend, and on Monday, Bitcoin price surged more than 4% and was hovering around 110,500. The continued rally in Bitcoin is being driven by a mix of favorable developments, including improving U.S.-China trade relations, optimism over upcoming crypto regulations and increasing institutional investment.

Investor sentiment has further improved after President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause on new tariffs, and the United States and China agreed to a 90-day halt on imposing fresh duties. Talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled, alongside negotiations with other global trading partners.

Meanwhile, regulatory progress in the crypto space is boosting confidence. The GENIUS Act — a legislative proposal aimed at regulating stablecoins — has made progress in the Senate. Trump and his crypto/AI advisor, David Sacks, have continued voicing strong support for pro-crypto policies, signaling a more favorable future for the digital asset industry.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, cryptocurrencies can be used to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal’s mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1% over the last 90 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Visa Inc.

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

CME Group

CME Group Inc.’s options give the buyer of the call/put the right to buy/sell cryptocurrency futures contracts at a specific price at some future date. CME offers Bitcoin and ether options based on the exchange's cash-settled standard and micro BTC and ETH futures contracts.

CME Group’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.1% over the last 90 days. CME presently has a Zacks Rank #3.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.