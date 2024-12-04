News & Insights

Stocks

Bitcoin Price Bounces Back after Kimchi Premium Flash Crash

December 04, 2024 — 12:13 pm EST

Written by Annika Masrani for TipRanks ->

Bitcoin traders are staying cautious but optimistic after a wild price dip below $94,000, triggered by political turmoil in South Korea. On Dec. 4, BTC bounced back, pushing toward $97,000, up 1% on the day. Popular trader Skew noted, “Lows got raided into New York open before reversal. Ideally want to see price above $95K after that sweep.” As the price stabilized, Bitcoin’s 21-day moving average (SMA) at $94,560 became a key point to watch, with analysts closely eyeing the potential for a recovery.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Retail Interest for Bitcoin Surges amid Volatility

Despite the recent flash crash, Bitcoin is seeing a surge in retail interest. Data from CryptoQuant reveals a 30% increase in buyer volume among smaller investors over the past month. This spike in retail activity could be fueling Bitcoin’s positive momentum, even as long-term holders take profits. However, CryptoQuant’s contributor Darkfost warned that increased retail participation often signals a local top.

With Bitcoin continuing to bounce back and traders like Rekt Capital optimistic about its support levels, the $100,000 price mark remains a crucial threshold for market sentiment.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $94,831.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.