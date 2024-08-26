Bitcoin ETFs Surge as Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are seeing a surge in investment, reaching new highs amid shifting market conditions. The latest data reveals a remarkable $250 million in net inflows for these funds. This uptick follows Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole symposium, where he suggested a potential rate cut. According to data from SoSoValue, trading volumes for the eleven U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs surged to $3.12 billion, their highest level since July 19.

BlackRock and Fidelity Lead the Charge

Leading the charge in ETF activity, BlackRock’s IBIT (IBIT) emerged as the star performer, with $1.2 billion in trading volume and $83 million in inflows. Fidelity’s FBTC (FBTC) followed closely, bringing in $64 million. The positive sentiment surrounding Bitcoin was clearly evident, with prices climbing above $64,000 following Powell’s comments. “The time has come for policy to adjust,” Powell stated, showcasing the Fed’s readiness to reconsider monetary policy, as reported by SoSoValue.

Grayscale Faces Outflows, But Overall Outlook Remains Positive

While Grayscale’s GBTC (GBTC) experienced outflows of $35 million, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Its mini Bitcoin fund BTC (BTC) saw a healthy $50 million in inflows, showing that investors are still keen on the digital asset despite some mixed signals. The overall market reaction reflects a broader shift as traders anticipate the Fed’s first rate cut at the upcoming meeting on September 17, according to CoinDesk.

Fed’s Potential Rate Cut Boosts Crypto Appeal

The potential for a rate cut has renewed interest in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other risk assets. Lower interest rates generally make investing in riskier assets like cryptocurrencies more attractive, as they offer cheaper access to capital.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is priced at $63,901.79, reflecting a 7.6% increase over the past 5 days.

