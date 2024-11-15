Bitcoin ETFs Face Massive Outflows Amid Market Correction

U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs saw a significant shift on Thursday as investors pulled out $400.7 million—the third-largest outflow since their launch, according to Farside. This news comes just after Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $93,000 earlier this month.

Bitcoin Price Pulls Back After Record Highs

Following its recent peak, Bitcoin’s price has now corrected by 6%, trading between $86,600 and $92,000 during Thursday’s session. This correction, while sharp, isn’t entirely surprising; investors often take profits following record highs. In fact, traders withdrew $15 billion from Bitcoin over the past three days, Glassnode data shows.

Historical Outflows Mark Price Bottoms

Interestingly, each of the previous times that Bitcoin ETFs faced such large outflows—on May 1 and Nov. 4—it marked a local price bottom. On both occasions, Bitcoin saw strong gains afterward, with the Nov. 4 outflow preceding a rally to $93,000. Some analysts are now speculating that history could repeat itself.

Mixed Results for Bitcoin ETFs

While some funds saw inflows, like BlackRock’s IBIT (IBIT), which gained $126.5 million, others bled capital. Fidelity’s FBTC (FBTC) reported outflows of $179.2 million, and Ark’s ARKB (ARKB) saw $161.7 million withdrawn. Ethereum ETFs also saw outflows for the first time in two weeks, with $3.2 million withdrawn, according to CoinDesk.

Investors can take a look at TipRank’s Bitcoin ETF Comparison tool to find the ETF best aligned with their investment needs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.