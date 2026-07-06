Is the Bitcoin ETF Boom Losing Momentum?

In June 2026, investors pulled a record $4.5 billion out of the U.S. -listed Bitcoin ETFs. This was the biggest monthly withdrawal since these funds started in January 2024.At the same time, Bitcoin's price decreased 20.5%, making it its worst monthly fall since June 2022.

The biggest impact was on BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, which lost $3.55 billion about 79% of all Bitcoin ETF withdrawals, per BelnCrypto, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

What About Other Crypto ETFs?

Ethereum ETFs saw a withdrawal of about $529 million while Solana ETFs had outflows of around $787,000, marking their first month of withdrawals since launch. Conversely, XRP ETFs had an inflow of $59.5 million, showing continued interest. Also, Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETFs saw the strongest performance, with $161 million in investments, per BelnCrypto, as mentioned in Yahoo Finance.

What Does This Signify?

This suggests that investors were changing where they invested within the crypto market, rather than abandoning crypto altogether. Investors were reallocating within the crypto market, betting that some alternative cryptocurrencies might outperform Bitcoin.

How Does it Impact Crypto ETFs?

Record withdrawals ($4.5 billion) mean that investors are becoming more cautious about Bitcoin. ETF providers could see lower assets under management, reducing the fees they earn. If Bitcoin continues to fall, more investors may redeem their ETF shares, putting pressure on crypto ETFs.

Many hedge funds, wealth managers and pension funds use Bitcoin ETFs for crypto exposure. Large outflows suggest that institutions are reducing risks, taking profits or limiting losses and waiting for a better entry point. This reflects a shift in risk appetite, not necessarily a loss of confidence in ETFs as an investment vehicle.

Investor Sentiment

Record Bitcoin ETF outflows may signal that investors are becoming more risk-averse, the demand for speculative assets is weakening, and money may temporarily move toward safer investments like bonds, cash, or large-cap stocks. If this trend spreads beyond crypto, it could weigh on other high-risk sectors, though one month of crypto ETF outflows alone does not guarantee that.

If Bitcoin rebounds, Bitcoin ETFs are likely to attract some assets. If the decline continues, crypto ETFs’ asset outflows may persist.

Against this backdrop, investors can keep a close track of Bitcoin ETFs like IBIT, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF GBTC.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.