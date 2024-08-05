News & Insights

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Dips Below $50K as Global Market Crashes

August 05, 2024 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by Vivek Sen for Bitcoin Magazine ->

The price of Bitcoin plunged below $50,000 on Monday, reaching lows not seen in over six months amid a widespreadglobal marketsell-off.

Bitcoin dropped as much as 20% to around $49,000 before rebounding slightly to trade above $50,000 again. The steep decline coincided with crashing stock markets worldwide, fueled by recession fears.

Japan's Nikkei index plunged over 8%, posting its worst two-day rout since 1987. Asian and European markets are experiencing some of the worst losses ever. In the U.S., the tech-heavy Nasdaq entered correction territory after sliding over 20% from its peak. The S&P 500 fell nearly 4% over the past week.

Rising interest rates, disappointing tech earnings, and signs of economic weakness like Friday's U.S. jobs report have rattled investor confidence. The Bitcoin market followed stocks lower, with Bitcoin falling below $50,000 for the first time since February. The overall Bitcoin market cap shed nearly $200 billion over the weekend. 

The Bitcoin fear and greed index dropped into "fear" territory as prices approached six-month lows. But Bitcoin has recovered from similar crashes many times before, including a 20% single-day plunge last November.

Still, some analysts warn that continued declines could signal the bull market's end and lead to an extended bear phase. Others argue that it is just a slight correction before a new all-time high, as theglobal marketinjects more liquidity.

The $50,000 level is seen as an important support area for Bitcoin. The latest Bitcoin crash exemplifies the asset's volatility and correlation with speculative equities. But Bitcoin has rebounded from previous sell-offs before resuming its long-term uptrend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.