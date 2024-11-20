Bitcoin Depot files $25M mixed securities shelf

The company may offer shares of Class A common stock, shares of preferred stock, warrants, and units consisting of any combination of Class A common stock, preferred stock and/or warrants in amounts, at prices, and on terms determined at the time of offering, up to an aggregate amount of $25M.
