Bitcoin Could Climb 10% Or More if This 1 Thing Happens (Hint: It Involves Quantum Computing)

Key Points

Charles Edwards believes that Bitcoin's price is already suffering due to it not being secure against quantum computers.

He claims that the coin could see its price rise immediately if a road map for mitigating quantum risk is developed.

He's probably right, but it isn't very easy to make that roadmap.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) scariest and most misunderstood long-term risk might also be its next big catalyst. It's currently priced at 49% below its all-time high near $126,100, and Capriole Investments founder Charles Edwards blames much of the gap on investors' fears about quantum computing.

In a conversation with Cointelegraph on July 24, Edwards pegged that fear discount at near 30%. Once Bitcoin's developers commit to a road map for fixing quantum computing-related security vulnerabilities, he expects that discount to vanish and for the price to jump by at least 10%. The catch is that publishing such a road map is harder than it sounds.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

A road map would sharply move the price

The core problem facing Bitcoin right now is that its wallets use encryption that, in theory, can be cracked by a sufficiently powerful quantum computer. No computers powerful enough to do that exist today. But they might exist in five or 10 years, and if they're used to hack people's wallets and steal their coins, it would trigger a sell-off of historic size.

To avoid that pitfall, Bitcoin's developers need to plan to upgrade the chain's encryption scheme for all newly created wallets, while also determining what to do with wallets that may be forgotten, abandoned, lost, or otherwise inaccessible to their rightful owners. That's no small issue, as Bitcoin's founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, is thought to still hold around 1.1 million Bitcoin. Leaving that stash vulnerable means someone with a quantum computer could steal it and sell it all to tank the coin's price, even if everyone else's funds are secure.

Having a public road map for the transition to post-quantum cryptography would turn that open-ended dread into the well-defined and fairly controlled risks of an engineering project. Edwards thinks that a clear plan would extinguish the fear about quantum computing "pretty much overnight."

So, why don't the developers just publish one?

Bitcoin's developers aren't a monolith, and there's a considerable period of discussion and consensus-building for every major change to the chain. Nonetheless, developers took a first step this year with BIP-360, a Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (a formal design document) that adds a wallet address type that would mitigate some of the risk posed by a quantum computer. But BIP-360 is still only a draft, and even if it's implemented, it would be only a step in the right direction, not a comprehensive solution.

Another proposal, BIP-361, from developer Jameson Lopp, would phase out vulnerable addresses over five years and then freeze any wallets that never migrate, Satoshi's included. One camp says the freeze denies a future attacker a multibillion-dollar prize. Another camp calls it unwarranted asset confiscation. There are problems and truths in both sets of arguments.

So, it isn't trivial to create a mitigation road map.

But given how challenging the entire process has been so far, and will probably continue to be, Edwards is almost certainly correct that having a convincing plan to deal with quantum computing is going to be a major catalyst for Bitcoin.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $394,601!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,197,093!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 31, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.